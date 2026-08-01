Wake My Day! Defends Sprint Cup Title at Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

The Bemidji waterfront was packed Friday evening for the 20th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Parade of Teams and the Dondelinger Sprint Cup Races.

This year, 34 teams were invited to show their paddling pride with banners, tossing goodies, and getting ready for the opening ceremony. The community gathered to show their support for the dragon boat teams ahead of their competitive paddling.

“It’s a great crowd here tonight,” said Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce President Scott Turn, who was one of the Dragon Boat Festival’s founders. “You can kind of feel the energy of the people that are going to be racing here in the next few minutes. My son is 20 now and he wasn’t even born back then. And it’s kind of evolved right? Now it’s like three, four days [of activities] and before we just had racing on Saturday. And the crowds have gotten bigger and everyone knows what the Dragon Boat [Festival] is now. So yeah, it’s really a lot of fun.”

After the opening ceremony, which celebrated the first ever team to win the Dragon Boat Races in Bemidji, 16 teams took to the water in the 13th annual Dondelinger Sprint Cup Races, including our very own PBS Paddlers. In the last heat of the night, defending champs Wake My Day!, a team with the Wisconsin Island City Dragon Boat Club, pulled away for the best time of the night with a time of 1:04:11.

“We came here hoping that we were going to repeat, and we got into some pretty stiff competition for the first first heat that we were in and had to regroup a little bit.” said Wake My Day! paddler Lori Manion. “So, yeah, it feels pretty good.”

The team will be joined on the water by 33 other Dragon Boat teams on Saturday during race day, with the first heat starting at 9:30 a.m.