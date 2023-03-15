Wake & Carlson Twins Leading Northland Boys B-Ball to Historic Season

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Northland boys basketball team from Remer has put together an historic season, as the Eagles are 25-2 heading into the Section 7A semifinal Wednesday night. Those 25 wins are a program record, and Northland also won the Northern Lakes Conference title, something that hasn’t been done since 1980.

Opponents that have faced Northland have been seeing double all year long, as the Eagles are led in scoring by two sets of twins. Seniors Alec and Liam Wake have combined to average 32 points per game, and seniors Nolan and Aiden Carlson average just over 31 points per game.

Having two sets of separate twins has its advantages on the court, and all four are proud of the mark they’ve left on the program. Also of note is that their respective fathers, Chris Carlson and Bill Wake, are both coaches for the team.

Northland will face Cherry in the Section 7A semifinal on Wednesday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m.

