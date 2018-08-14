Wadena Sheriff’s Office Looking For ATV Driver Involved In Hit & Run

Wadena County Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help in finding a suspect involved in a hit and run ATV accident that took place yesterday evening in the Staples area. The female victim had been struck by the ATV. The incident happened in section 27 of Thomastown Township.

The female’s boyfriend had stopped the driver of the ATV to speak with him about speeding on the gravel road. When the woman approached near the front of the ATV, the driver gunned the throttle, hitting the woman in the shin area on her right leg, knocking her to the ground. The driver of the ATV then fled from the scene northbound on 261st ave. The ATV driver is believed to have entered the city of Staples on 12th St. NE.

The ATV was described by witnesses as a racing style four-wheeler, loud exhaust, white with red fenders in color. The male driver is described as white, between the ages of 20 and 25 with brown hair and a goatee.

If you have any information on the suspect driver, you’re asked to call the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 631-7600. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Staples Police Department and Staples ambulance.