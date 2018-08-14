Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Wadena Sheriff’s Office Looking For ATV Driver Involved In Hit & Run

Shirelle Moore
Aug. 14 2018
Leave a Comment

Wadena County Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help in finding a suspect involved in a hit and run ATV accident that took place yesterday evening in the Staples area. The female victim had been struck by the ATV. The incident happened in section 27 of Thomastown Township.

The female’s boyfriend had stopped the driver of the ATV to speak with him about speeding on the gravel road. When the woman approached near the front of the ATV, the driver gunned the throttle, hitting the woman in the shin area on her right leg, knocking her to the ground. The driver of the ATV then fled from the scene northbound on 261st ave. The ATV driver is believed to have entered the city of Staples on 12th St. NE.

The ATV was described by witnesses as a racing style four-wheeler, loud exhaust, white with red fenders in color. The male driver is described as white, between the ages of 20 and 25 with brown hair and a goatee.

If you have any information on the suspect driver, you’re asked to call the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 631-7600. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Staples Police Department and Staples ambulance.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Wadena Man Sent To Hospital After Crashing Car During Police Chase

Highway 210 Closure Starts Friday

Students Build Robots For Obstacle Course at SEaM Camp

Shevlin Woman Dead After ATV Accident Near Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Woman Throws Methamphetamine Out Car Window While Being Followed by Police

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was investigating a case involving the distribution of controlled substances. The task force
Posted on Aug. 14 2018

Latest Stories

Woman Throws Methamphetamine Out Car Window While Being Followed by Police

Posted on Aug. 14 2018

Gene Dillon Elementary School Officially Completed

Posted on Aug. 14 2018

Former BSU Offensive Lineman Krause Signs With Alliance Phoenix

Posted on Aug. 14 2018

BSU Women's Hockey's DeGeorge To Play On US U-22 Select Team

Posted on Aug. 14 2018

MN Governor Candidates Hit The Road Before August Primary

Posted on Aug. 13 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.