Wadena Resident’s Annual Christmas Light Show Excites Tourists and Locals Alike

Wadena resident G.P. Anderson’s “Christmas in Wadena” holiday light show has excited both tourists and city residents since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the free show at Anderson’s residence has thousands of lights synchronized with music that can be heard by tuning to 88.1 FM.

“I love the Christmas carols that focus on Jesus as our Savior,” said Wadena local Charity Crosby. “Those are my favorite, but some of the rock music he does is really cool, and I know he does a lot of the stuff himself. We’ve actually met the guy. … It takes him all year to plan to do this lights display.”

Anderson encourages those who enjoy the show to donate food or money to Project Share of Wadena, a local food shelf, and his selfless service doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Well, this guy here, I’m really impressed with him,” added Crosby. “He’s put his faith in action. He’s actually using this to raise funds for the food shelf locally. And I like the fact that this is – he’s not only showing it for the community, but he’s using it to help other people.”

The light show attracts residents and tourists commuting to and from Wadena. Lights synchronized with music allow anybody to relax in the comfort of their car and immerse themselves in the spirit of Christmas.

“Christmas carols, regardless what they are, I think get you and your family in that happy joy spirit a little bit,” said tourist Zachary Higgins. “And I think this is a perfect opportunity for a family to come out here, sit in your car, have some hot chocolate, and enjoy the light show and get in the Christmas spirit.

Anderson has expressed that when he sees the children of Wadena experience his light show, it really warms his heart. On Sunday night, families brought their kids to enjoy some holiday festivities.

Since 2008, the event has collected 6,096 pounds of food and $27,384.34 in donations for the Project Share of Wadena since 2008.