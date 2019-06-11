Lakeland PBS
Wadena Police Still Investigating Dead Body Found At County Fairgrounds

Jun. 10 2019

The Wadena Police Department is still investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered late Thursday night inside a ticket booth on the Wadena County Fairgrounds.

The police department says they have no updates and are currently waiting for autopsy results before they will release any new information to the public. Members of the Wadena County Fair Board have told Lakeland News off-camera that they are waiting for more information from the police before they will make a comment.

The deceased man was discovered naked inside the ticket booth. It is unknown exactly how long the body was there before it was found. Police say foul play is not suspected at this time in the investigation.

Nathan Green

