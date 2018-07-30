Lakeland PBS
Wadena Man Sent To Hospital After Crashing Car During Police Chase

Shirelle Moore
Jul. 30 2018
A Wadena man was sent to the hospital after crashing his car during a police chase. It happened Friday night at 7:19.

Wadena County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a driving complaint of a car going all over the road and almost hitting others, heading west of Wadena on Hwy 10. It was reported that the vehicle turned north on 125th ave.

Deputies located the car at a home on the 14000 block of 125th ave. Deputies then watched the car leave the home and head north on 125th ave. Deputies were able to notice the driving conduct of the car. It was swerving outside of it’s lanes so deputies attempted to make a traffic stop.

When emergency lights were activated, the car slowed down but did not stop. The car then sped up and fled from the deputies. The car continued north on 125th ave at a high rate of speed. Deputies pursued the car for exactly half a mile before it failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of 125th ave and 150th st. The car was still traveling at a high rate of speed when it went across 150th st and entered a ditch, striking a sign and multiple trees. It came to a stop exactly 100 yards north of 150th st.

The driver was identified as Derek Henry Dilly, 37, of Wadena. He was taken to Tri-County emergency room before being airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, although it is still under investigation.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wadena Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Wadena Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance, John’s Car Care and North Memorial Air Care.

Shirelle Moore
