Wadena Man Killed in Hubbard County 2-Vehicle Crash

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened last night in Hubbard County where a Wadena man was killed.

The crash happened south of Park Rapids in Straight River Township and was reported around 11:30 p.m. The State Patrol report says Thomas Kolden, age 72, was driving a car that pulled out from Highway 87 in front of a pickup that was northbound on Highway 71. The vehicles then collided.

Kolden died in the crash. The driver of the pickup, 64-year-old Steven Rodke, and a passenger, 75-year-old Mickie Rodke, both of Hawley, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says alcohol was not involved in the crash. Kolden and Mickie Rodke were wearing seat belts, while Steven Rodke was reported as not wearing one.