Sep 30, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Wadena Man Killed in Hubbard County 2-Vehicle Crash

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened last night in Hubbard County where a Wadena man was killed.

The crash happened south of Park Rapids in Straight River Township and was reported around 11:30 p.m. The State Patrol report says Thomas Kolden, age 72, was driving a car that pulled out from Highway 87 in front of a pickup that was northbound on Highway 71. The vehicles then collided.

Kolden died in the crash. The driver of the pickup, 64-year-old Steven Rodke, and a passenger, 75-year-old Mickie Rodke, both of Hawley, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says alcohol was not involved in the crash. Kolden and Mickie Rodke were wearing seat belts, while Steven Rodke was reported as not wearing one.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

BSU Football Jumps Back into Lake Bemidji with Big Homecoming Win

Sports

Grand Rapids Boys’ Soccer Comes Out on Top Over Duluth Marshall

Crime

Bemidji Man Facing More Charges in Minneapolis Homeless Camp Shootings

Crime

Police Chase Ends in Little Falls After Suspect Crashes Into Football Field Fence