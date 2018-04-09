Wadena Man Arrested Following Drug Bust

One Wadena man was arrested after officials found Methamphetamine, cash and multiple items of drug paraphernalia in a Wadena home.

Clinton Gordon, 56, of Wadena was charged with possession of a controlled substance as a result of the investigation.

On the evening on April 3, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Wadena/Hubbard SWAT Team along with other agents from the West Central Drug and Violent Offender Task force executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of S. Jefferson St. in Wadena.

The Wadena Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wadena Police Department.