Wadena Man Arrested After Meth Is Seized During Traffic Stop Near Royalton

A Wadena man was arrested after methamphetamine was allegedly found during a routine traffic stop on Sunday just north of Royalton.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after 1 a.m. on Mar. 22, a deputy pulled over 40-year-old Bradley Wehmas after he was observed crossing over the center line on the road in Bellevue Township.

Wehmas reportedly did not have a valid driver’s license, and after the deputy observed indicators consistent with possible drug activity, Wehmas admitted to possessing methamphetamine on his person. About 101 grams, or over 3.5 ounces, of the suspected drug was seized.

Wehmas was arrested and is being held in the Morrison County Jail pending formal charges that include first-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after cancellation of a driver’s license–inimical to public safety, and the introduction of contraband into a jail.

In the release from Morrison County, Sheriff Shawn Larsen congratulated deputies for the “successful drug interdiction stop” and for getting illegal narcotics off local streets.