Wadena Man Announces Bid for Rep. Michelle Fischbach’s Seat in Congress

A Wadena man has announced that he will run as a Democrat and seek a spot in Congress representing Minnesota’s 7th District.

Erik Osberg announced this week he will look to oppose the incumbent in the 7th Congressional District, Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach.

According to his campaign website, Osberg graduated from Upsala High School and Hamline University. He says that since 2017, he has worked in the public sector promoting economic development and changing the narrative around rural communities.

Osberg also says he’s running for Congress to fight for working families and stand up for rural Minnesota. He added that he wants to bring honesty, accountability, and compassion back to politics.