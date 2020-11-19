Lakeland PBS

Wadena Insurance Agent Charged With Mail Fraud

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 19 2020

A Wadena Insurance Agent was charged with two counts of mail fraud after stealing approximately $524,000 from clients.

John David Paulson, 56 owner and operator of the David Paulson Agency Inc., an independent insurance agency located in Wadena, was involved in a scheme where he stole money he collected from his clients for their insurance premiums.

According to a release, Paulson provided fake invoices to his clients that fraudulently inflated the amount of money his clients owed to their insurance companies. Paulson then used his clients money for his own purposes, including paying his home mortgage and personal credit card bills.

Paulson’s involvement left his clients owing large amounts to their insurance companies or without insurance policies.

The fraud took place between 2011 and 2018.

