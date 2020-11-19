Wadena Insurance Agent Charged With Mail Fraud

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Wadena Insurance Agent was charged with two counts of mail fraud after stealing approximately $524,000 from clients.

John David Paulson, 56 owner and operator of the David Paulson Agency Inc., an independent insurance agency located in Wadena, was involved in a scheme where he stole money he collected from his clients for their insurance premiums.

According to a release, Paulson provided fake invoices to his clients that fraudulently inflated the amount of money his clients owed to their insurance companies. Paulson then used his clients money for his own purposes, including paying his home mortgage and personal credit card bills.

Paulson’s involvement left his clients owing large amounts to their insurance companies or without insurance policies.

The fraud took place between 2011 and 2018.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today