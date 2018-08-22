Lakeland PBS
Wadena-Deer Creek Volleyball Gearing Up For Successful Season

AJ Feldman
Aug. 22 2018
Wadena-Deer Creek made it all the way to the state semifinals last season, but this year, there will be a lot of new faces as the team graduated four key contributors, and they’ll even be relying on some 8th and 9th graders.

“They have the potential to be very good, it’s just that they’re so young and they basically played junior high and they’re asking to play varsity this year, so it just takes time,” says head coach Sue Volkmann.

“We lost some seniors, so we’re just filling those spots up, so we’re building our team chemistry so we can work well together and it’s smooth,” says junior middle blocker Kennedy Gravelle.

Senior setter Ashley Adams returns this year, which will create immediate chemistry for returning players.

“It helps a lot having the chemistry from the past few years and being able to just connect right away,” says Gravelle. “It helps a lot, being able to just read each other and get through games that way.”

It will also put new players in a position to succeed right away. 

“Our hitters are going to be young and inexperienced and to have the ball where they can at least try to do something with it is key,” says Volkmann.

