Apr 17, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Wadena-Deer Creek Superintendent Westrum Resigning After 13 Years

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Lee Westrum (Credit: Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools)

Longtime Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools Superintendent Lee Westrum has announced that he will be resigning his post.

Westrum, who has been the superintendent since 2013, will serve the school district until Jun. 30 before starting a new job in the private sector. He says he plans to continue to live in Wadena and be a part of the community.

“It has been a privilege to serve the district over the past 13 years, and I am sincerely grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the Board, staff, students, and community,” Westrum said in a letter announcing his plans. “I am proud of the progress we have made together in support of student success and the continued growth of the district.”

The school board will accept Westrum’s resignation at its next meeting on Monday, Apr. 20, after which the process for recruiting and selecting the next superintendent of Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools will begin.

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