Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Wadena-Deer Creek Post 171 Team Ready For State Tournament

Jul. 31 2019

The Wadena-Deer Creek Post 171 Legion baseball team is heading back to state after winning the consolation game and taking third place last year. Last weekend Wadena-Deer Creek won the northeast sub-state title with their tough defense.

“We don’t give up a lot of runs, I think through the year we averaged like one and a half runs a game,” said Wadena-Deer Creek Head Coach Ron Schertler.

Postseason experience is something this Wadena-Deer Creek team has and expects to use to their advantage at the state tournament.

“It’s amazing, like varsity high school baseball, we’re a very good team, winning a lot of games, we have that experience and we know what we’re doing I guess,” said Wadena-Deer Creek Pitcher Noah Roers.

The Wadena-Deer Creek Post 171 obviously likes to win, but they like to have fun.

“We get along, we hang out outside of baseball, so it’s not like we hate each other and we’re just here because we have to,” said Wadena-Deer Creek Outfielder Preston Warren.

“We are all so close off the field, so we’re naturally relaxed being around each other and that just helps us build confidence over time,” said Roers.

“They really kind of mess around and joke around a lot, pick on each other,” said Schertler.

Wadena-Deer-Creek kicks off the tournament playing BOLD on Friday morning.

Chaz Mootz

Contact the Author

Chaz Mootz — cmootz@lptv.org

Related Posts

Grand Rapids Legion Baseball Falls To Lakeview In Sub-State 10 Tournament

Legion Baseball Sub-State Brackets Released

Bemidji Centaurs Baseball Ready For Gopher Classic

Grand Rapids Legion Baseball Improves Streak With Win Over West Duluth

Latest Story

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Summer Cucumber & Tomato Salad

Summer Cucumber & Tomato Salad 1 English cucumber (this is the long, seedless variety) 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved 3 tablespoons cream
Posted on Jul. 31 2019

Latest Stories

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Summer Cucumber & Tomato Salad

Posted on Jul. 31 2019

Crow Wing County Fair Celebrates Daycare Day

Posted on Jul. 31 2019

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Earns National Recognition From Organ Donation Campaign

Posted on Jul. 31 2019

CRMC Recognized By U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Jul. 31 2019

Turtle River Lake Road Will Be Closed Tomorrow For Construction

Posted on Jul. 31 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.