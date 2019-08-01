Wadena-Deer Creek Post 171 Team Ready For State Tournament

The Wadena-Deer Creek Post 171 Legion baseball team is heading back to state after winning the consolation game and taking third place last year. Last weekend Wadena-Deer Creek won the northeast sub-state title with their tough defense.

“We don’t give up a lot of runs, I think through the year we averaged like one and a half runs a game,” said Wadena-Deer Creek Head Coach Ron Schertler.

Postseason experience is something this Wadena-Deer Creek team has and expects to use to their advantage at the state tournament.

“It’s amazing, like varsity high school baseball, we’re a very good team, winning a lot of games, we have that experience and we know what we’re doing I guess,” said Wadena-Deer Creek Pitcher Noah Roers.

The Wadena-Deer Creek Post 171 obviously likes to win, but they like to have fun.

“We get along, we hang out outside of baseball, so it’s not like we hate each other and we’re just here because we have to,” said Wadena-Deer Creek Outfielder Preston Warren.

“We are all so close off the field, so we’re naturally relaxed being around each other and that just helps us build confidence over time,” said Roers.

“They really kind of mess around and joke around a lot, pick on each other,” said Schertler.

Wadena-Deer-Creek kicks off the tournament playing BOLD on Friday morning.