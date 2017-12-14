Wadena County Updates CodeRED System

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is letting the public know that from now on when you receive an automated weather warning in the form of a phone call or text message it will now be displayed as a new “short code number”.

Instead of a full phone number, only the 5 digit number: 76993 will be displayed. The Sheriff’s Office encourages to put this number as a new contact in your mobile devices as “CodeRED Alert”.

There may be apprehension to answer phone calls from an unknown number but vital information can be missed if the number is not labeled correctly.

If you have not signed up for weather alerts you can do that on the following link http://www.co.wadena.mn.us/ by clicking on the CodeRED logo at the bottom of the page.

Any questions can be directed toward Sgt. Bryan Savoloja or Emergency Management Director, Deouty Tyler Wheeler.