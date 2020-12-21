Lakeland PBS

Wadena County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help After Hit and Run

Chris BurnsDec. 21 2020

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public’s help locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run Monday morning.

In the early morning hours of December 21st, a vehicle stuck a power pole on Wadena County Road 26 north of the intersection of 220th Street. The vehicle, which police are reporting is a mid-2000s model maroon Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, left the scene. The Sheriff’s Office reports the vehicle will have severe damage to the front and rear end, while also missing its running board, handle to the rear gate, and broken out tail lights. The accident was hard enough they report the airbags were deployed as well.

The Wadena Sheriff’s County Office is asking anyone who knows any information about this incident to please contact their office at 218-631-7600. The reference case number is 20018920.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

