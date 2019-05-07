Lakeland PBS
Wadena County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Weekend Crash With Injuries

May. 7 2019

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash in Menahga on Saturday, May 4.

According to a release, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call Saturday at around 3:54 p.m. of a crash on Twin Lakes Road. A vehicle driven by 70-year-old Bradley Kent Goehrig, of Menahga, with a 14-year-old passenger was traveling west on Twin Lakes Road when it struck another vehicle. The second vehicle was driven by 74-year-old Donald Carl Kienitz, also of Menahga.

Goehrig’s vehicle sustained major damage to the front driver’s side and all the airbags were deployed. Kienitz’s vehicle suffered damage to the rear passenger side.

Kienitz and Goehrig were both transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The juvenile passenger was checked for injuries at the scene and released to his parents. All parties involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Menahga Police Department, Menahga First Responders, Tri-County Ambulance, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and K&K Towing.

