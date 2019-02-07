Wadena County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Skid Steer Fire

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a skid steer on fire on Wednesday, February 6 shortly after 3:00 p.m.

According to a release, the skid steer was parked inside a barn northeast of Sebeka. The fire ignited when the machine was started and the property owners were able to extinguish the flames before the Sebeka Fire Department arrived.

Upon the fire department’s arrival, the skid steer started on fire again and was extinguished by the fire department after it was pulled out of the barn. No injuries were reported.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Sebeka Fire Department and Tri-County Healthcare Ambulance.