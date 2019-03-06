Lakeland PBS
Wadena County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Rollover

Malaak Khattab
Mar. 6 2019
Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover on US Hwy 10 on the west edge of Aldrich around 8:23 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s office the crash happened when 18-year old Nicholas Drone lost control on the ice. Drone’s 1997 Ford F-150 spun out on highway 10 before making contact with a snow bank near the intersection of Main Street West and rolled into a ditch.

The Sheriff’s office said a deputy was on the scene shortly after the crash happened and assisted Drone and his 10-year old female passenger. The news release said both occupants of the vehicle were checked by medical personnel and released.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s office was assisted on the scene by the Verndale Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Tri-County Ambulance, and Scott’s Southtown Towing.

 

