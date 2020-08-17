Wadena County Sheriff’s Office Reports No One Injured In Vehicle Fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Authorities say that a car fire that happened last week and is now completely damaged left no one injured.

On Thursday, August 13, 2020, at about 10:36 a.m., the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a

vehicle on fire in the City of Nimrod.

Law enforcement and the Sebeka Fire Department arrived at the scene and found a 2001 Dodge Ram truck fully engulfed in flames at the intersection of Nimrod Ave and Acorn Street. The fire was in the engine area and quickly spread to the cab.

The driver is identified as Duane Pearson, 65, of Sebeka and stated that the vehicle stalled at the intersection and died. He got out to pop the hood and that’s when the fire started.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Sebeka Police Department, Sebeka Fire Department, Wadena County Highway Department and K&K Towing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today