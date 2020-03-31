Wadena County Sheriff’s Office Releases Details On House Fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office released the details to their response to a house fire that took place yesterday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call around 3 p.m. yesterday in regards to a house fire on County Road 12 in Orton Township.

According to the release: Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Deputies learned that the fire was just starting and the Sebeka Fire Department alone, with assistance from the Menahga Fire Department, were able to get the fire

out prior to the entire home being engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

