Lakeland PBS

Wadena County Sheriff’s Office Releases Details On House Fire

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 31 2020

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office released the details to their response to a house fire that took place yesterday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call around 3 p.m. yesterday in regards to a house fire on County Road 12 in Orton Township.

According to the release: Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Deputies learned that the fire was just starting and the Sebeka Fire Department alone, with assistance from the Menahga Fire Department, were able to get the fire
out prior to the entire home being engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Man Killed In Clearwater County House Fire

Brainerd Fire Chief Discusses House Fire Details

Fire Destroys Brainerd Home and Forces Evacuation of Another

Bemidji Fire Department Responds To Early Morning House Fire

Latest Stories

First Crow Wing County Coronavirus Case Confirmed As A Visiting Client

Posted on Mar. 31 2020

Beltrami County Announces Outdoor Warning Test

Posted on Mar. 31 2020

Tri-County Health Care To Host Building Project Press Conference

Posted on Mar. 31 2020

Sanford Health, Good Samaritan Society Offering Stimulus Package For Employees

Posted on Mar. 31 2020

Minnesota Department Of Health Coronavirus Update

Posted on Mar. 31 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.