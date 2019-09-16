Wadena County Sheriff’s Office Hosts Full-Scale Train Derailment

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office hosted a full-scale train derailment exercise in Verndale Saturday, September 14.

According to a release from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the main objective behind the full-scale exercise is preparedness. Teams discussed the top priorities when responding to an incident, how to isolate the scene, establish a command post, and setting up the most reliable staging and communication areas.

The exercise lasted roughly three hours from start to finish. The scenario presented a variety of challenges to everyone involved and gave each agency a chance to critique their ability to respond to this type of disaster. There were over 90 participants and 27 agencies that took part in the event.

All agencies involved are as follows:

Wadena County Sheriff’s Office

Wadena Police Department

Verndale Police Department

Verndale Fire Department

Wadena Fire Department

Sebeka Fire Department

Menahga Fire Department

Staples Police Department

Staples Fire Department

MN State Patrol

Tri-County Hospital/Ambulance

Henning EMS

Lake Wood Health System

Staples Ambulance

MN Pollution Control Agency

Wadena County Public Health

MN State Fire Marshal’s Office

F.I.R.E Inc.

Actors/Volunteers

Verndale Lions Club

MnDOT

BNSF

Homeland Security Emergency Management

Leaf River Ag

D&J Services

Verndale Public Works

Crow Wing County UAS (Drone) Team

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the exercise has taken nearly two years of planning, largely in part to the Emergency Management Director, Deputy Tyler Wheeler.