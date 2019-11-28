Wadena County Sheriff’s Office Awards Scholarship To Local Public Service Member

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sydney Weniger has earned a scholarship through the Minnesota Sherrif’s Association Scholarship program. This year, the scholarship committee chose 22 recipients. The Minnesota Sheriffs Association scholarship program is promoted by the 87 Sheriffs of Minnesota.

The qualifications and academic excellence shown by the awardee reflects the dedication and pride of the young people in the state of Minnesota who will enter the difficult but rewarding profession of law enforcement and public service.

The awarding to Weniger of her scholarship will be made by Sherriff Michael Carr in Weniger’s home community.

