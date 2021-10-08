Lakeland PBS

Wadena County Man Dies After Being Pinned Under Lawn Mower

Lakeland News — Oct. 7 2021

An 84-year-old Wadena County man has died after he got pinned underneath a lawn mower.

When emergency workers arrived around 7:30 PM Wednesday morning, they found Russell Schimpp dead at the scene about 10 miles west of Leader. Authorities say it appears as though Schimpp had been working on a disabled lawn mower when it backed up and pinned him to the ground.

It is not known how long Schimpp had been outside before he was found. Foul play is not suspected.

By — Lakeland News

