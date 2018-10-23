Wadena County Cabin Deemed A Total Loss After Weekend Fire

A cabin in Wadena county has been deemed a total loss after a Sunday fire. The Wadena County sheriff’s office was dispatched to the building in the 36000 block of 149th, ave in the blueberry township, a little after 1 in the morning. It was reported that a hunting cabin had started on fire.

The occupants were up for the weekend, getting the hunting cabin ready for the upcoming firearms deer opener. A woman identified as Christina Pace, 30, of Sartell, could smell smoke in the cabin. Pace woke the other individuals inside the cabin. The other occupants included David Hall, 32, of Woodbury and Nicholas Hodges, 31, of Cambridge. Pace told the Deputy that they used wood and propane to heat the cabin. It was reported that the chimney observed fire.

No one was injured in the fire, although the cabin was deemed a total loss.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Menahga PD, Sebeka PD, Menahga Fire Dept, Sebeka FD, Menahga First Responders and Tri County Ambulance.