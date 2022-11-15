Wadena Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigates Local Cabin Shooting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in providing information about shots fired at a cabin in Bullard Township.

According to the press release, on November 14 officials received a report of multiple shots fired at a cabin on Cottingham Drive. The cabin reportedly had been shot with a firearm. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found the residence had been shot 11 times. Two rounds went through the walls and into the cabin. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding and were most likely caused by a BB or pellet gun.

The press release states the incident happened sometime between November 6 through November 13. No injuries occurred as no one was in the cabin at the time of the shooting.

If anyone has any information about this case, they are asked to call the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 631-7600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at Crimes Stoppers MN.

