Wadena Co. Sheriff Michael Carr, Jr. Seeking Re-Election

Wadena County Sheriff Michael D. Carr, Jr. says he will seek re-election this November.

Carr is a 28-year veteran in law enforcement and was first elected Sheriff of Wadena County 15 years ago. He has graduated from the National Sheriff’s School, was president of the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association, and is currently serving as a member of the MSA Legislative Committee.

Carr also serves on the board of directors for the West Central Drug and Violent Offender Task Force and on the Todd-Wadena Community Corrections board.

In a press release announcing his re-election plans, Carr said he’s committed to keeping Wadena County’s law enforcement innovative, progressive, and proactive.

“I will continue to honor my promise of being fiscally responsible with your hard-earned dollars, while continuing to be tough on crime. I will make sure that Wadena County’s roads, parks and communities are safe for everyone to enjoy – both residents and visitors,” said Carr.

