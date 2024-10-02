Oct 2, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Wadena Co. Investigation Leads to Seizure of Drugs Worth Over $1 Million

Wadena County Drug Bust Seizure Mugshots

From top left clockwise: Bill Rude of Wadena, Robert Anderson of Wadena, Aaron Heifort of Clitherall, and Carlos Valdovinos-Trejo of St. Paul

Wadena Drug Bust Seizure

Credit: Wadena County Sheriff’s Office

Wadena County officials say five people are facing federal felony drug charges after a drug investigation that netted drugs with a street value of more than $1 million.

The drugs included 25 pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of cocaine, and two-and-a-half pounds of heroin.

62-year-old Bill Rude of Wadena, 38-year-old Robert Anderson of Wadena, 28-year-old Aaron Heifort of Clitherall, 27-year-old Carlos Valdovinos-Trejo of St. Paul, and 41-year-old Jesus Valdovinos of St. Paul are all charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute cocaine. The St. Paul men are also charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin.

All have been indicted except for Jesus Valdovinos. There is a federal warrant out for his arrest.

According to a press release from Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr, the investigation was conducted by his office in cooperation with the West Central Drug Task Force, the Minnesota BCA, and the DEA. The drugs were seized following an investigation that started in Wadena County and ended in St. Paul.

