Wadena Building Destroyed In Structure Fire

Shirelle Moore
Apr. 17 2018
A building has been deemed a total loss after a structure fire in Wadena. The Wadena fire department and Wadena police were called to the fire on Hwy 10 E, a little before 9 on Monday morning. That area is currently occupied by TJ’s Detailing, the Jefferson Bus Lines office and a U Haul business.

When first responders arrived they found the building engulfed in flames. Cars traveling on Hwy 10 and 2nd st. were re-routed for a period of time to give first responders room to work. A press release from the Wadena police department reports no one was inside and only minor injuries were reported. The fire is believed to have started from a malfunctioning propane heater. The building appears to be complete loss.

The Wadena Police Department, Wadena County Sheriff’s office, Verndale Police department, Minnesota State Patrol, Wadena Fire Department, Verndale Fire Department and Tri County Ambulance all assisted with the incident.

Shirelle Moore
