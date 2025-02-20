Wadena Apartment Fire Updates: Name of Man Who Died Released, Recovery Efforts Underway

As recovery and rehousing efforts continue for the people who were displaced after an apartment fire in Wadena, a victim who died in that blaze has now been identified.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says 68-year-old David Henrichs died in the fire that started late Sunday night. Subzero temperatures and wind chills caused four fire trucks and two ladders to freeze, forcing seven different fire departments to battle the blaze overnight and into Monday afternoon.

“It moved fast and [it’s] just terribly tragic,” said Nate Loer, Pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wadena. “Big fire, everything seems to be lost.”

12 residents at the apartment complex were displaced due to the fire. Those 12 residents had to grab whatever they could carry and quickly evacuate, leaving behind countless items, memories, and for some, even their pets.

“The terrible thing about fires, there’s just no notice,” added Loer. “You get up and go, you save your life, and whatever you got on your back is what you now own. You just lose everything.”

Those without shelter were taken to local hotels on Sunday and Monday night while further rehousing plans were being made. The Wadena County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning signed a disaster declaration, which will allow the response efforts to continue. The Wadena National Guard Armory has now also been opened as the next step in the sheltering process after an executive order from Gov. Walz authorized the National Guard to provide temporary shelter for residents.

“We currently have two clients staying [at the Armory] now,” said Dave Snetsinger, a volunteer with Northern Minnesota Red Cross. “Some have found other housing solutions and [are] staying with friends and family. The county’s been working with them very closely, and [they’re] being taken care of.”

“The soldiers and airmen of the Minnesota National Guard are always ready, always there to support their fellow Minnesotans,” stated Major Nathan Wallin, the groups’ Deputy State Public Affairs Officer. “National Guard members live and serve in their hometowns, and this type of community support is exactly what our military service to state and nation is all about. We take a particular level of pride in serving our hometown communities and our neighbors.”

The Initiative Foundation, a central Minnesota nonprofit, has partnered with community leaders to establish the Wadena Fire Recovery Fund with the goal of supporting response and recovery efforts. It will be used to fill resource gaps during long-term recovery work.

“This is for when the emergency response crews leave, the Red Cross leaves,” explained Bob McClintick, Communications & Marketing Director for the Initiative Foundation. “There are still needs that will need to be fulfilled, and this fund is intended to fill those gaps to the extent possible and help these people get back to their new normal.”

Those looking to help displaced residents can donate to the Wadena Fire Recovery Fund here. If you have other personal items you are looking to donate, you can contact Wadena County Human Services at 218-631-7605 for guidance on what can be accepted as donations prior to dropping them off.

There are also several individuals and churches managing donations that are not affiliated with Wadena County and may be able to accept more items than what Wadena County is able to take.