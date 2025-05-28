May 28, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

W-H-A Golf Teams Take Home Section Titles; Brock & Johnson Win Individual Titles

5 28 wha golf champs resize

Credit: Carrie Johnson

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ golfer Parker Brock took home his fourth Section 7A individual title, shooting a two-day 7-over par, while his Wolves counterpart Kianna Johnson took home the girls’ individual title for the fifth year in a row.

The two golfers helped lead their teams to section titles as well. The W-H-A boys had four golfers finish in the top three—with two tied for third—that resulted in them taking home their third consecutive 7A team title. The girls had three finish in the top seven to take home their first ever title with their first ever full team competing.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

bemidji marine web ad

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Crime

18-Year-Old Suspected of DWI Arrested for Fatal Crash Near Wadena

Crime

Head of Human Smuggling Plot Gets 10 Years After Family of 4 Froze to Death on US-Canada Border

News

Bowlus Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

Education & Government

Bemidji Approves $4.35 Million Bid for Hannah Ave./Middle School Rd. Project