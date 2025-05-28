W-H-A Golf Teams Take Home Section Titles; Brock & Johnson Win Individual Titles

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ golfer Parker Brock took home his fourth Section 7A individual title, shooting a two-day 7-over par, while his Wolves counterpart Kianna Johnson took home the girls’ individual title for the fifth year in a row.

The two golfers helped lead their teams to section titles as well. The W-H-A boys had four golfers finish in the top three—with two tied for third—that resulted in them taking home their third consecutive 7A team title. The girls had three finish in the top seven to take home their first ever title with their first ever full team competing.