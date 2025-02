It was a big Class A match-up in Cass Lake on Tuesday with Walker-Hackensack-Akeley girls’ basketball playing Cass Lake-Bena. Both entered the game with 18 wins, where the Wolves beat the Panthers 71-55 in their earlier meeting.

W-H-A led 48-29 at the half, and while Cass Lake-Bena tried to come back, the Wolves won 86-75 to beat the Panthers for the second time this season.