W-H-A Girls Basketball Being Led By Experienced Seniors
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley girls basketball knows a thing or two about winning. The Wolves currently hold an impressive 14 and 2 record, which includes a 12-game winning streak. The Wolves’ key to success this season has come from legendary head coach Jim Lien and his three 1,000 career point scorers. Our newest reporter Brad Hamilton has the story.
The Wolves haven’t had to bounce back after a loss much this season, but they’ll try to do just that Thursday night when they host Upsala. Tip-off is set for 7:30.