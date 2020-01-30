W-H-A Girls Basketball Being Led By Experienced Seniors

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley girls basketball knows a thing or two about winning. The Wolves currently hold an impressive 14 and 2 record, which includes a 12-game winning streak. The Wolves’ key to success this season has come from legendary head coach Jim Lien and his three 1,000 career point scorers. Our newest reporter Brad Hamilton has the story.

The Wolves haven’t had to bounce back after a loss much this season, but they’ll try to do just that Thursday night when they host Upsala. Tip-off is set for 7:30.