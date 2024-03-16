W-H-A Girls’ B-Ball Bests Fosston in Class A Consolation Semifinal
Fosston and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley faced off Friday in the Class A consolation bracket for girls’ basketball, where the winner would extend their season for just one more day.
The game went into overtime, and W-H-A went on to beat Fosston 58-52. It was a spectacular year for the Section 8A champion Greyhounds, as they finish the season 29-4 overall.
W-H-A has one more game on Saturday against Mayer Lutheran at the consolation final at 2 p.m.
