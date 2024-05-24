May 29, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

W-H-A Baseball Advances to 5A Quarterfinals, Sends Nevis to Elimination Bracket

In baseball on Tuesday, 3-seed Walker-Hackensack-Akeley was at 2-seed Nevis in the second round of the Section 5A tournament.

The Tigers weren’t able to catch the Wolves after a big third inning, and W-H-A won 10-5 over Nevis.

The Wolves advance to the 5A quarterfinals, where they will face New York Mills. The Tigers move to the elimination bracket, where they will play Sebeka on Thursday.

