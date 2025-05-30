May 30, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

W-H-A Activities Director Digiovanni Takes Over as Girls’ Basketball Head Coach

The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board named Activities Director Jeremy Digiovanni as the new head coach of the school’s girls’ basketball team.

He takes over after the retirement of long-time head coach Jim Lien and co-head coach Pat Richter. Digiovanni is a 2025 Minnesota High School Girls’ Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and led Elk River girls’ basketball to an undefeated Class AAAA state title in 2017.

