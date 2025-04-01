Apr 1, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Voyageurs National Park in Northern Minnesota Celebrating 50th Anniversary

Voyageurs National Park celebrates its 50th anniversary next week.

Established on April 8th, 1975, Voyageurs spans more than 218,000 acres of lakes, forests, and streams in Northern Minnesota. The primarily water-based and certified dark sky park is one of the state’s top natural wonders and home to some of the darkest skies in the U.S.

Voyageurs Conservancy, the official charitable partner of the park, and the National Park Service will commemorate the Minnesota milestone with special events, philanthropy, community partnerships, and storytelling throughout 2025. A list of anniversary events can be found on the Voyageurs Conservancy website.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

Brainerd Ymca

Fancy Pants Ad 2

Related News

Education & Government

Bemidji VEX Robotics Taking More Teams Than Ever to World Competition

Community

Red Lake Nation Hosts ‘Warrior Challenge,’ an All-Native Basketball Tournament

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Tennis to Lean on Experience from Young and Old Talent for 2025

Sports

BSU Softball Falls to Sioux Falls in Monday Doubleheader