Voting Now Open For Brainerd Destination Downtown Business Challenge

Voting is now open to choose the $65,000 winner of the Destination Downtown Business Challenge, a unique contest to revitalize Downtown Brainerd by bringing big dreams and small businesses to life.

The three finalists are Crow Wing Food Co-op, Loide’ Oils & Vinegars, and MN Makerspace. These finalists have emerged as the most professional, passionate and powerful business concepts out of more than 70 entries. They have spent months preparing for this moment, and now it’s time for the people of the Brainerd Lakes Area to vote.

Voting takes place at www.downtownbrainerd.org from November 11th through the 15th. People can vote each day and enter to win a $250 downtown shopping spree.

The winner will be revealed at the Chamber’s Celebration of Excellence on November 21 at Cragun’s.

