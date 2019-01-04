Lakeland PBS
Voting Is The Topic Of Discussion For The 2019 Great American Think-Off

Anthony Scott
Jan. 4 2019
The Great American Think-Off is an essay and debate competition held each year in the tiny town New York Mills (population 1,224). 2019 marks the 27th year of the contest, which is free to enter and open to all. The Great American Think-Off has received entries from all 50 states and a number of international countries throughout its nearly three decade history.

This year’s question up for debate is: To vote or not to vote: Does it Matter?

Do you remember a teacher telling you that it is your duty to vote? Have you heard someone say that they don’t vote because they don’t think their one vote will make a difference? Do you have an internal debate on Election Day about whether or not to vote?

Even though we are inundated with information and encouraged to do our civic duty, the fact is, almost half of us don’t vote. The question is, does it matter? All are invited to submit their answer in essay form for a chance to win $500 and participate in the live debate this June.

To enter, submit a 750 word essay by April 1, 2019.  Four finalists will be selected to receive $500 each, plus travel expenses and a chance to win the title of America’s Greatest Thinker at this year’s annual debate held on June 8, 2019 in New York Mills, MN.

Essays can be submitted online at www.think-off.org (preferred), by email to info@think-off.org, or by mail to Great American Think-Off, c/o Cultural Center, P.O. Box 246, New York Mills, MN 56567. Finalists will be announced May 1.

For additional contest details, visit www.think-off.org or call the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339.

