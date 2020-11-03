Voting Confusion Continues: What You Should Expect Tomorrow on Election Day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Voter confusion continues as time ticks down on casting your ballot in the 2020 Election. After the ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals saying Minnesota mail-in ballots received after Election Day must be separated, voters are now concerned their ballots will not be counted.

“In my view, the decision was unnecessary and unnecessarily disruptive,” said Secretary of State Steve Simon.

If you dropped your ballot in the mail last week but you are not sure yet if it has been received yet, you can go in tomorrow and override it and it will not be voting twice.

“The reason for that is because there is a barcode attached to every single ballot that connects that ballot with than intended voter. Once the mailed-in check is received, it is disqualified,” Simon said.

Minnesota is traditionally one the highest voter turnouts in the entire country.

“I expect that to continue this year,” said Crow Wing County Administrative Services Director Debby Erickson.

So if you are planning on voting tomorrow in a polling place, here is what you should expect in Crow Wing County.

“They are going to be safety protocols in place. We will be sanitizing voting booths, plexiglass in between election judges and voters. Voters should be prepared for social distancing and need to comply to mask protocols,” Erickson said.

Election judges will offer masks to voters who do not have one. There is also curbside voting if you prefer not to get out of your car to vote.

Throughout Crow Wing County, all polling places are open from 7 AM to 8 PM with the exception of Daggett Brook Township, which opens at 8 AM.

