Votes In Minnesota Primary Shifts By Klobuchar Exit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Voting is underway in Minnesota, where Amy Klobuchar’s abrupt withdrawal from the presidential race makes Bernie Sanders the clear favorite to capture Tuesday’s primary. Sanders won Minnesota four years ago and has a large and motivated progressive base in the state. Klobuchar and Pete Buttegieg have both thrown their support behind Joe Biden, but the former vice president hasn’t done much to campaign in Minnesota and it’s not clear how much that will help. In Moorhead, librarian Al Bernardo said he was voting for Sanders because he sees him as the only candidate who can beat Donald Trump.

