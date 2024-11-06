Voters in Brainerd Turn Out for Election Day

By Skyler Blaine

Tuesday was Election Day, where there was a strong turnout at the polls locally and across the state. It’s also an important day, empowering Americans to practice their constitutional right to vote. We spoke to Brainerd residents to learn about what Election Day means for them.

In each election, there are pressing issues for every voter. This time, issues like the economy and reproductive rights were at the forefront. Voters spent the election cycle finding a candidate that best aligns with their values.

But no matter who you vote for, voters believe it is important to be respectful to others, regardless if your candidate won or lost.

One election judge in the Brainerd area told Lakeland News that voter turnout was among the highest she had seen for any election that she had worked.