Voter Registration Available At Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum In Little Falls

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Morrison County Historical Society is hosting their annual voter registration event at the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum in Little Falls.

To bring awareness to National Voter Registration Day, the Morrison County Historical society is using their location at the Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum to get the public registered to vote. Registration will begin on Tuesday, September 22nd from 10 to 3 p.m. Mask and social distancing will be required when coming to the museum.

To register to vote in Minnesota, a person must be a United States citizen, at least 18 years of age on Election Day, must be a resident of Minnesota for at least 20 days, and finished with all parts of any felony sentence. If a person has moved since last voting, their voter registration needs to be updated.

Museum staff will be available to assist with registration, and residents will have the choice to register online or use a paper application. Those registering online will need thier Minnesota State drivers license, or identification card, or the last four numbers of their social security number.

For more information, visitors can call the museum at 320-632-4007.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today