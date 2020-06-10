Lakeland PBS

Volunteers Wanted To Help the Community If COVID-19 Cases Rapidly Increase

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 10 2020

In order to prepare for a potential spike in positive COVID-19 cases in the area due to the easing of restrictions in the state as well as tourist travel, residents in surrounding communities are volunteering to provide additional help during the pandemic.

Volunteers have been strategically planning and training to make sure they are ready to step in and help in long-term care or assisted living facilities if they see an rapid increase in positive COVID-19 cases in residents or staffing.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, you can visit the Minnesota Responds website.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

