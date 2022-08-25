Volunteers Supporting Brainerd Public Library Through Regular Book Sales

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library hold a book sale every Tuesday at the Westgate Mall to help support programs at the library.

Each book sale has a large variety of new and gently used book donations in all kinds of genres. Any children who come to check out what’s on offer can receive one free book.

All of the profits will go back to the Brainerd Public Library to keep their fall and summer book programs going. Book sales are held every Tuesday from 9 AM to 3 PM.

