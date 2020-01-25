Volunteers Start Ice Cutting on Gull Lake For Brainerd’s Biggest Ice Fishing Contest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In preparation for the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, volunteers came out to cut 20,000 holes in the ice on Gull Lake’s Hole In The Day Bay in Brainerd for the big event.

It’s the 30th year for the ice fishing contest with prizes worth up to $200,000. Every year, the contest draws more than 10,000 people, and with warmer weather than usual, it’s expected that those numbers will increase. Volunteers receive a free ticket to the contest for their participation.

The proceeds from the contest go to more than 50 area charities with Confidence Learning Center as the primary beneficiary.

