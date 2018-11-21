Lakeland PBS
Volunteers Prep For Bemidji Thanksgiving Community Meal

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 21 2018
If you’re looking for a place to spend your Thanksgiving tomorrow, the 39th annual Bemidji Community Meal will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church this year.

Today, volunteers were busy prepping for tomorrow. Around 75 volunteers total will be helping out. The community meal will usually see around 300 people. Another 250 meals will also be delivered to homes all over the area. The meal includes all the thanksgiving favorites like turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy, pumpkin pie and more.

Kathy Luepke, the Bemidji Community Meal chair says, “It’s open to everyone that would like to come have some fellowship with some people while they’re enjoying their meal. The community gets involved with volunteering like for today to set up tomorrow. They have a great response. They just, they started it just for a fellowship, I think you know, and a lot of people come with their whole families. Comes home for the holidays and they come and have a meal with us and it’s just a great fellowship and great time.

The community meal starts at noon and ends at 1:30. It is always free.

