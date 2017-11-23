Volunteers Prep For 38th Annual Bemidji Community Meal

If you’re in Bemidji and need a place to spend thanksgiving, you can head down to First Lutheran’s Church for the annual Community Meal.

Tomorrow will be the 38th community meal in Bemidji. When it first started, they served three hundred people. Now, they serve up to seven hundred! In fact, the community meal was so popular this year they actually had to turn down volunteers.

Organizers say it’s also an opportunity to get to know your neighbors.

“People just plan on it! They come and they want to come and they want to see people. They want to be apart of this,” says Marci Plemel who serves as committee chair of the community meal. “To see that it’s gone on for this long and has just kept growing show the importance that it is to the community and how much people really enjoy it.”

The dinner will start at noon and go on until 1:30. Seating will be restaurant style so it’s first come first served.