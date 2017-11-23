DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Volunteers Prep For 38th Annual Bemidji Community Meal

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 23 2017
Leave a Comment

If you’re in Bemidji and need a place to spend thanksgiving, you can head down to First Lutheran’s Church for the annual Community Meal.

Tomorrow will be the 38th community meal in Bemidji. When it first started, they served three hundred people. Now, they serve up to seven hundred! In fact, the community meal was so popular this year they actually had to turn down volunteers.

Organizers say it’s also an opportunity to get to know your neighbors.

“People just plan on it! They come and they want to come and they want to see people. They want to be apart of this,” says Marci Plemel who serves as committee chair of the community meal. “To see that it’s gone on for this long and has just kept growing show the importance that it is to the community and how much people really enjoy it.”

The dinner will start at noon and go on until 1:30. Seating will be restaurant style so it’s first come first served.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

“Best Christmas Ever” Begins Selection Of 2017 Family

Bemidji Area Schools Selects Principal For Newest Elementary School

Buena Vista Ski Area Hosts Open House

Body Discovered Outside A Bemidji Home

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Pierz Football Set For Rematch Against St. Croix Lutheran

There’s no rest when you’re headed to the Prep Bowl. Pierz and St. Croix Lutheran, both undefeated teams, will be facing off against
Posted on Nov. 23 2017

Latest Stories

Pierz Football Set For Rematch Against St. Croix Lutheran

Posted on Nov. 23 2017

Hanson Says First Thing He'll Do As Beltrami County Attorney Is Listen

Posted on Nov. 23 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Pumpkin Spice Infused Syrup for Lattes

Posted on Nov. 23 2017

Veterans Set To Serve Thanksgiving Meal In Brainerd

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Brainerd Community Saves Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.