Volunteers Needed to Help Locate Aquatic Invasive Species Starry Stonewort

Nick UrsiniJul. 23 2021

Volunteers are needed to participate in a statewide search for starry stonewort, one of Minnesota’s newest aquatic invasive species, on Saturday, August 21st.

“This event is so important for early detection of Starry Stonewort,” said Environmental Services Specialist Nicole Erickson. “Leech Lake in Cass County is now infested with Starry Stonewort. We need all hands on deck to protect our beautiful lakes in Crow Wing County”.

Expert training on monitoring protocols and starry stonewort identification will be provided on-site.

The event will start at 9 AM and go until approximately 12 PM. Participants who wish to volunteer must register online at www.StarryTrek.org.

The event is located at Mission Park which is located at 13871 Mission Park Drive, Merrifield MN, 56465.

 

 

Nick Ursini

