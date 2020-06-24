Volunteers Needed In Itasca County for DNR Survey

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for volunteers to help look after the loon population in Itasca County.

Volunteers are needed for one day during the June 26th through July 6th week monitoring period to count the number of adult and juvenile loons on pre-selected lakes.

The annual loon count gives the DNR the ability to see changes in the loon population and identify potential management needs and opportunities.

Volunteers can choose one or more of the following lakes on which to count the number of adult and juvenile loons. They will then report these observations to the DNR for data analysis.

